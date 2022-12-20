Create New Account
Who is able to Stand?
36 views
channel image
Northern Ohr
Published Yesterday

Here is the patience of the saints, those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of Yeshua (Rev 14:12). Blessed are those who do His commandments, that they may have the right to the tree of life, and may enter through the gates into the city. (Rev 22:14)

godmessiahgracechristjesusapostlechristianityyeshuanew testamentfaithscripturelawmessianictorahworks

