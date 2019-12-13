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Young Boy Attacked For Wearing Maga Hat
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23 views • December 13, 2019
Absolutely heartbreaking.
This young boy was viciously attacked on a school bus for... wearing a #MAGA hat.
Send your prayers for his recovery, folks - incredibly disturbing to see something like this go down.
This young boy was viciously attacked on a school bus for... wearing a #MAGA hat.
Send your prayers for his recovery, folks - incredibly disturbing to see something like this go down.
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