Επιχείρησις ΕΜΒΟΛΙΣΜΟΣ

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Επιχείρησις ΕΜΒΟΛΙΣΜΟΣ
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23 views • November 11, 2021
Η κρατική εκστρατεία τρομοκράτησης, εξευτέλισης καί υποδούλωσης τών Ελλήνων κορυφώνεται μέ νέους κοινωνικούς αποκλεισμούς καί σταλινικές απαγορεύσεις βασικών ελευθεριών. Η πλήρως υποταγμένη στή Νέα Τάξη κρατική μηχανή, ρίχνει στή μάχη τού πειθαναγκασμού, όλα της τά όπλα.
Εμείς απομονώσαμε ένα διαφημιστικό γιά τό μπόλι (βόλι) πού κυκλοφόρησε ή περιφέρεια Πελοποννήσου, γιά νά τό σχολιάσουμε καί νά τό αναλύσουμε.
Εμείς απομονώσαμε ένα διαφημιστικό γιά τό μπόλι (βόλι) πού κυκλοφόρησε ή περιφέρεια Πελοποννήσου, γιά νά τό σχολιάσουμε καί νά τό αναλύσουμε.
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