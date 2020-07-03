© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wayne Root - Mr. President, Here's What You Must Say About Black Lives Matter
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • July 03, 2020
WAR! The Wayne Allyn Root Show on KBET 790 AM Las Vegas WEEKDAYS 6 – 9PM ET. Root is a political and media phenomenon. He is a former Libertarian Presidential candidate who won the 2008 Vice Presidential nomination. He has been branded as “Mr. Relentless” “the Capitalist Evangelist” and “the poor man’s Donald Trump.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.