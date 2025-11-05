🤡Hegseth carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel - Int'l waters Eastern Pacific, Caribbean, posted last night, Nov 4

@SecWar

Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO).

Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. The strike was conducted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific.

No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and two male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed.

We will find and terminate EVERY vessel with the intention of trafficking drugs to America to poison our citizens. Protecting the homeland is our TOP priority. NO cartel terrorist stands a chance against the American military.

