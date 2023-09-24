Soldiers of the Osman army special forces of the Russian Armed Forces hit an American armored vehicle MRAP International MaxxPro in the area of the village of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye direction, the corresponding video is available to RIA Novosti
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.