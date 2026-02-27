© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you don’t want to be suckered in by click-bait, scare tactics, blatant, or outright lies, you MUST approach today’s news with a level of skepticism. These days the only ones you should be trusting are God the Father, Jesus Christ His Son, Ruach Elohim (the Holy Spirit), and those who are clearly demonstrated as their followers. Let truth reign, not lies.
#Skepticism, #Truth, #TrustGod