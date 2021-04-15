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[VF] Bill Gates, tel qu'en lui-même (vidéo effacée de l'Internet réactivée)
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23 views • April 15, 2021
Un portrait de Bill Gates supprimé de l'Internet réactivé. Vous vous souvenez qu'il avait fait une déclaration disant qu'il ne comprenait pas pourquoi les gens ne l'aimaient pas ? Un autre bel exemple de comportement psychotique ! Appréciez !
Source :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jg84LZuSPO6W/
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Source :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jg84LZuSPO6W/
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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