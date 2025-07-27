10-year-old Noor Abu Selah has died after hunger and severe malnutrition claimed her life under the ongoing siege - raising the number of children who have died of starvation in Gaza to 86.



Their bodies collapse in silence... while the world looks away.

RI.P. little angel........

"Limited air drop displays" will not feed 2 million Palestinians, including hundreds of thousands of children suffering from malnutrition and food shortage

