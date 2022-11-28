Create New Account
Warnings on WEF from Archbishop Vigano!
Watchmen Incorporated
Published Monday

Warnings on WEF from Archbishop Vigano!  Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Secretary General of the Vatican, WARNS that the WEF through the COVID-19 Crisis has either Direct Control of, or Blackmailed, world leaders into following the mass-murder eugenics devastation - through "vaccination" and cowardly bending to the draconian New World Order!  Archbishop Vigano is a "rear guard" leader in the Catholic Church - as Texe Marrs would reveal - and is up against incredible odds attacking the Marxist Liberation-Theology Catholic leader infiltration...

