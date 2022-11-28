Warnings on WEF from Archbishop Vigano! Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Secretary General of the Vatican, WARNS that the WEF through the COVID-19 Crisis has either Direct Control of, or Blackmailed, world leaders into following the mass-murder eugenics devastation - through "vaccination" and cowardly bending to the draconian New World Order! Archbishop Vigano is a "rear guard" leader in the Catholic Church - as Texe Marrs would reveal - and is up against incredible odds attacking the Marxist Liberation-Theology Catholic leader infiltration...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.