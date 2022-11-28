Warnings on WEF from Archbishop Vigano! Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Secretary General of the Vatican, WARNS that the WEF through the COVID-19 Crisis has either Direct Control of, or Blackmailed, world leaders into following the mass-murder eugenics devastation - through "vaccination" and cowardly bending to the draconian New World Order! Archbishop Vigano is a "rear guard" leader in the Catholic Church - as Texe Marrs would reveal - and is up against incredible odds attacking the Marxist Liberation-Theology Catholic leader infiltration...

