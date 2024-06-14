Baofeng UV-9R Pro - Survival Prepper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#baofeng #communication #prepper
⬇ Other Links ⬇
THE RADIO: https://amzn.to/3XjG9Qz
THE PROGRAMMING CABLE: https://amzn.to/4b0IVgX
EXTRA BATTERY: https://amzn.to/4bWlM0r
HAND MIC/SPEAKER: https://amzn.to/3KFWBTV
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 Snail mail:
LocalPrepper
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
Subscribe for the latest news on all prepper related food shortages. Discover prepper news similar to other channels like Prepper Nation, Bear Independent, Funky Prepper, Radioactive Podcast, Canadian Prepper, Alaska Prepper, Marfoogle, The Popular Report, NYPrepper, Pinball Preparedness, Magic Prepper, Full Spectrum Survival, Survival Lilly, Spags Unfiltered and Grumpy Acres Farm.
We should all have preparedness focused homestead minded homes that are ready for the lock down, empty shelves, inflation, recession, major (Walmart) food shortages, and prepping for SHTF.
survival
preppers 2024
preppers survival
doomsday preppers
localprepper
shtf
wrol
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER:
- The opinions stated in this video are my own.
- I have no sponsors.
- I AM AN AMAZON AFFILIATE and SOME links are AFFILIATE LINKS also know as "Paid Links" where I make, what I think are, about two cents for every dollar you spend. It costs you nothing extra.