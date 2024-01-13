Create New Account
What They’re Not Telling You About The Houthi Bombings
Rick Langley
Published 20 hours ago

The US and UK began carrying out strikes on Houthi militia targets in Yemen in the early hours of Friday.


Learn more here:


https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-uk-strike-houthi-militia-targets-in-yemen/


'Alex Jones: NWO Wars' is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam!

