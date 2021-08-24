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The Hard Weeks Ahead
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40 views • August 24, 2021
On The Angry Prepper Channel, we are going to discuss the hard weeks ahead. We are going to see some difficult choices being made & for some some easy ones. This is going to be a very interesting but hard few weeks for some. People need to be smart & not reactive. Play everything by ear.
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