Etsy Do's + Don'ts/1st 100 Sales/Star Seller/Business Hacks/Success Tips {Entrepreneurship Revealed}

Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here, and if you’re new to this series, I’ve been sharing weekly bitesize videos focused on simplifying the business journey so that if you have been wanting to start a business or side business, you can ditch the excuses and make it happen. The past couple of videos, I shared 3 ways to start a business for $1 or less, and the benefits of having multiple streams of income. Over the next few videos, I'm sharing the "do's and don'ts" around how to get started and use the various avenues I mentioned in those previous two videos...starting with today's video focused on sharing tips and strategies for using the online store platform of Etsy…so let’s get started!





If you'd like to set up a FREE 30-minute audit and strategy session focused on your Etsy vision and shop, simply send me an email to [email protected] and we will get that set up :) {Limited offer, so act now!}





Link to 3 ways to start a business for $1 or less video: https://youtu.be/ZNk1Otg2puM





Link to multiple streams of income video: https://youtu.be/kgxXxmTV8co





I want to know if these suggestions have been helpful for you or if you’ve had any experiences with them yourself. I’d love to know which get you the most excited or which ones you’ve found to be most beneficial for you already. Plus, if you have additional tips or insights I didn't cover in this video, I want to know those, too! Share in the comments below any questions or experiences you’ve had using Etsy's platform…and if there’s anything you’d love to hear me speak on about any of these in future videos, let me know that, too!





And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households.





Right now is the best time to join because when you do, you’ll have the option to receive a free Total Clarity Breakthrough session with me, giving you space to identify what you’re best next step is in moving toward the life you desire.





This year’s focus in this community is all about discovering, tapping into, and using your gifts to make what you love while making a difference in the lives of others. And if you are already a member, invite other amazing like-minded people like yourself to join us! Either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching and I look forward to seeing you next video…bye!