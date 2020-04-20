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Dark Globalist Plan Foreshadowed Current Pandemic As Means To Achieve Unthinkable Agenda!
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271 views • April 20, 2020
Agenda 2030, aka the endgame of the global elite who want to control all of humanity, are using the Coronavirus pandemic as a means to weaponize the biggest economic coup in the history of the world! But that’s not all their are using it for… https://bit.ly/3buEE7G
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For More Information See:
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://www.technocracy.news/pandemic-panic-to-usher-in-the-uns-2030-agenda-ten-years-early/
https://id2020.org/
https://www.who.int/immunization/immunization_agenda_2030/en/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/8-predictions-for-the-world-in-2030/
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 30 DAYS FREE USE CODE: Free4You) (GET FIRST YEAR FOR $69 USE CODE: Save10)
For More Information See:
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
https://www.technocracy.news/pandemic-panic-to-usher-in-the-uns-2030-agenda-ten-years-early/
https://id2020.org/
https://www.who.int/immunization/immunization_agenda_2030/en/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/8-predictions-for-the-world-in-2030/
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