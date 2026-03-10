© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran launched a missile strike on the American airbase "Aisa" in Bahrain
(Image thumbnail: The Iranian missile strike reportedly targeted housing used by U.S. soldiers in southern Bahrain near Isa Air Base.)
Reports say a missile strike hit Isa Air Base in southern Bahrain this evening, with fires reported at the facility.
ℹ️US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft are stationed at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.
Adding: ⚡️The fragments of the missile that hit the girls' school in Minab bear the markings of US munitions, according to the NYT.
Apparently, these are fragments of an American-made Tomahawk missile, the publication specified.
Adding from nutcase:
Lindsey Graham on the line:
I urge the residents of South Carolina to send their children to the Middle East. I'm with 'Israel' to the end. I support 'Israel' in everything. We should transfer all our forces to 'Israel'