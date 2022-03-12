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53000 Kiwis Have Reported Adverse Effects Following Vaccination
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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600 views • March 12, 2022
A tsunami of adverse effects for a population of 5 million

Medsafe has published a summary of 53,000 adverse effects reported to them following Covid-19 vaccination. https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/COVID-19/safety-report-40.asp#aefi This is a per capita rate 30 times larger than that of any previous vaccination programme, and Medsafe itself admits that adverse effects are grossly underreported and uses the figure 95% unreported.

Now correct me if I’m wrong, but if I was in Medsafe or in politics I would be wanting to investigate this alarming figure more thoroughly.

Given that a large percentage of our population are already affected and possibly at risk in the future, I would look very closely not just at the reports themselves but also at the specific categories of risk that Pfizer itself has already flagged. This is a very long list, now publicly available.

https://hatchardreport.com/is-the-nz-government-confused-or-deliberately-misleading-us/

Side Effects Pfizer New About And Hid From Us https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-side-effects-pfizer-new-62280ecd13c5886c4c8f0692 You Can Read the Pfizer Documents That Contain List of Vaccine Side Effects Here: http://bitly.ws/p6CG Scroll to page 30

THE VACCINE DEATH REPORT – Millions Have Died From The Injections https://bit.ly/pdfvaxxed
Keywords
adverse eventsnew zealandpfizercovid19spoiler alertmedsafevaccination injuries nz
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