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Silent War Ep. 6191: Russia Cuts EU Off, Mosquito Drone Biowar, The Dollars Deathblow
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182 views • April 03, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Fauci Flashback: "The Most Potent Vaccination Is Getting Infected Yourself."
Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline.
Russian Propaganda: Ukraine May Be Conducting Bio War with US Toxic Mosquito Drones?
Google Says They Will Demonetize Websites Which Report “Ukraine is Attacking its Own Citizens.”
Good Riddance: “Some” Florida Teachers Leave Profession Because they Can’t Teach Kindergarteners About Sex and Show Dirty Books.
Arizona Republicans Pass HB2492 Requiring ALL Voters To Provide Proof Of Citizenship Upon Registering To Vote.
Who Are the Americans Coordinating Bioresearch in Ukraine? Russia just gave us a list.
U.S. House of Representatives Passes Bill to Federally Legalize Marijuana - Desperate ploy for approval ratings.
"A Paradigm Shift Western Media Hasn't Grasped Yet" - Russian Ruble Relaunched, Linked To Gold & Commodities.
All of this, and more.
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Fauci Flashback: "The Most Potent Vaccination Is Getting Infected Yourself."
Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline.
Russian Propaganda: Ukraine May Be Conducting Bio War with US Toxic Mosquito Drones?
Google Says They Will Demonetize Websites Which Report “Ukraine is Attacking its Own Citizens.”
Good Riddance: “Some” Florida Teachers Leave Profession Because they Can’t Teach Kindergarteners About Sex and Show Dirty Books.
Arizona Republicans Pass HB2492 Requiring ALL Voters To Provide Proof Of Citizenship Upon Registering To Vote.
Who Are the Americans Coordinating Bioresearch in Ukraine? Russia just gave us a list.
U.S. House of Representatives Passes Bill to Federally Legalize Marijuana - Desperate ploy for approval ratings.
"A Paradigm Shift Western Media Hasn't Grasped Yet" - Russian Ruble Relaunched, Linked To Gold & Commodities.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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