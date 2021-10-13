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WHAT IN THE CELL IS GOING ON?(OCT.11,2021) W/ APRIL RENÉE TUNSKY & GARY L. TUNSKY
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80 views • October 13, 2021
Dr. A. True Ott exposes the Truth about the SYNTHETIC Nano-Tech HYDRA organism (Hydra Linnaeus) found in the COVID JAB - What it is, and what it is DESIGNED to accomplish in the human body. MUST LISTEN - and SHARE WIDELY!!!!!
Revelation 9:6 ►
King James Bible
And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.
Revelation 9:6 ►
King James Bible
And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.
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