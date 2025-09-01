BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Financial Maverick's Wake-Up Call, an interview with Chris Sullivan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
270 followers
8 views • 20 hours ago

In a gripping interview on Decentralize TV, financial maverick Chris Sullivan, a former Wall Street insider, warns of an imminent financial crisis worse than 2008, urging listeners to abandon fiat currencies, invest in physical gold and silver, self-custodied Bitcoin and privacy coins like Monero to protect their wealth from a collapsing system and the looming threat of CBDCs and social credit systems.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Full length interview on Brighteon.com.

Keywords
interviewnowbrightlearn
