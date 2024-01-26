Create New Account
A One World Religion Created by Aliens
Brian Ruhe
Published 17 hours ago

We finished a 2.7 hour Meetup Zoom in early Jan. 2022, talking about predetermination, karma and, will there be a one world religion created by aliens? I compare this to the negative globalist idea of a one world religion forced upon humanity with aggressive means. The aliens ask for permission in what they do with us.

I refer to Jeff Selver's experiences with the Greys. Now there is a new edition of his book available at https://www.jeffselver.com/


At 10:25 I talk about how I defer to the wisdom of the mantids and the Greys.


12:00 During Hitler’s Germany Rolf Eipper was run over in a car by a Jewish doctor!


I refer to UFO historian Richard Dolan at https://www.youtube.com/@RichardMDolan


This is a FAIR USE of the thumbnail image taken from https://sciencevibe.com/2017/07/08/are-religions-ready-for-an-alien-judgment-day/


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

