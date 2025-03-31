Alonzo Mourning. His college teammate, another NBA hall of fame basketball player, Dikembe Mutombo, recently was killed by the poison, as well. Alonzo Mourning. Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning is speaking out after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate following a Stage 3 cancer diagnosis. The seven-time All-Star center told ESPN on Monday that he is cancer-free after the March procedure, and that additional testing revealed the disease has not spread beyond his prostate capsule.

"Close to 3 weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID.

Thank God, I’m feeling great and Covid Free NOW…

It is important that we all do our part to protect each other. I encourage EACH OF YOU to stay safe, wear your mask, get vaccinated and/or your booster shot.

We are still in this together!

#AlonzoMourning"

December 28, 2021

https://www.instagramDOTcom/iamzo33/p/CYCUVrzrEHY/