Congressman Massie Tackles Federal Reserve and Suppression of Civil Liberties

Congressman Thomas Massie unveils “Penny Plan” spending strategy and tackles U.S. intervention in Ukraine, and why there should be an audit of the Federal Reserve. Rep. Massie also discusses the new “Church Committee,” describing it as an “amazing opportunity … to uncover government maleficence” of suppressing American’s civil liberties.





Rep. Massie answers questions about his proposed “penny plan” spending strategy. He also addresses foreign aid to Ukraine and the need for transparency about the federal government’s involvement on January 6th. Massie discusses the new “Church Committee” that he will be serving on to investigate the weaponization of the government against Americans. He also addresses a tweet from December about repealing the 16th and 17th amendments and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and how repealing these three things would “obviate” any need for term limits and a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, which many advocates for an Article V Constitutional Convention promote. The interview concludes with an explanation about his bill H.R.24, the Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2023, which can be viewed at: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/24/text?r=8&s=1





