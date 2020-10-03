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Israel-Palestine: The Basics [Chinese subtitle] 以色列-巴勒斯坦：基礎認知
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14 views • October 03, 2020
更多有關以色列和巴勒斯坦的真實歷史詳見「If Americans Knew」的官網 https://ifamericansknew.org 。
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Israel-Palestine: The Basics〉，頻道「If Americans Knew」，2020年1月31日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPpFIKC0Fo0
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Israel-Palestine: The Basics〉，頻道「If Americans Knew」，2020年1月31日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IPpFIKC0Fo0
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