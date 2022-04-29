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تفاوت دولت در تبعید واقعی و دولت تجاری دکتر کنگرلو در چیست؟
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71 views • April 29, 2022
تفاوت #دولت_در_تبعید واقعی و دولت تجاری دکتر #کنگرلو در چیست؟ براستی مدعیان #دموکراسی خود دموکراتند؟ مشاور سابق حقوقی دولت در تبعید، دکتر نیره #انصاری درباره آن چه می گوید؟ کدام را می شود به نام خود ثبت کرد، بقالی یا دولت را؟ بیسوادی مثلا پروفسور های ما در علوم سیاسی چقدر است ؟ هنوز هم می گوییم، دولت در تبعید آری اما، دولت تجاری نه! دلسرد کردن مردم نه! بازی با احساسات مردم نه!
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