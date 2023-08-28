[May 28, 2023] Flat Earth FAQ (Full Audiobook) [Eric Dubay]

1. How Do You Know Earth is Not a Spinning Globe? (0:05:00) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7pd-TH-grI

2. How Do You Know NASA Faked the Moon Landings? (1:09:21) https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/20-Proofs-NASA-Faked-the-Moon-Landings:8

3. Why Would They Lie About Flat Earth? (1:32:25) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMzZrQc_eXI

4. Why are There No Flat Earth Whistle-Blowers? (1:45:26) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFfSDrJeb0c

5. Why are There No Photographs of the Flat Earth? (1:54:03) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pV2FBrUWWM

6. Why is Earth the Only Flat Planet? (1:58:07) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5UvtaFE-0k

7. Why Can't Everyone See Mount Everest on a Flat Earth? (2:01:30) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqvH0Y1L41s

8. Why isn't Polaris Visible from Australia? (2:04:40) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_RceH0-hSk

9. Why Does the Moon Appear Upside-Down in the Southern Hemisphere? (2:09:13) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AC9uOyg0eq4

10. Why Do the Sun/Moon Get Bigger Near the Horizon? (2:14:27) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_IVhEAudrc

11. Ships Disappear Beyond Earth's Curvature? (2:18:41) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrfFn-nZ3ns

12. Earth's Curvature Visible From Your Airplane Window? (2:23:17) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXebSjdH5G0

13. Eratosthenes Experiment Debunks Flat Earth? (2:27:57) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yH4PW0Y0wY8

14. Cavendish Experiment Proves Gravity? (2:31:31) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB-_A1AIEjo

15. Foucault Pendulums Prove the Earth Rotates? (2:34:18) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRVDS92LS04

16. Coriolis Effect Proves Earth a Spinning Globe? (2:39:11) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4Zge7YgON4

17. Mount Rainier's Shadow Proves the Globe? (2:45:01) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDH6a3TJqpA

18. The Lake Pontchartrain Bridge Shows Earth's Curvature? (2:48:56) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4i__Mh30PY

19. How Do Maps, Compasses and Circumnavigation Work on Flat Earth? (2:53:07) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRqr-eM5mTs

20. How Do Flights Like Sydney-Santiago Work on Flat Earth? (2:58:31) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kajiKy06bu0

21. How Does Gravity Work on Flat Earth? (3:05:26) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOeP7TrSeaQ

22. How Do Sunrise and Sunset Work on Flat Earth? (3:11:58) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkBlFTcBpFQ

23. How Do Seasons Work on the Flat Earth? (3:17:30) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xstKfD8qKY4

24. How Does the Midnight Sun Work on Flat Earth? (3:24:48) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hs3Xtb3Rr3Q

25. How Do Eclipses Work on Flat Earth? (3:30:50) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-N0TloYHr8

26. How Do the Southern Stars Work on Flat Earth? (3:34:55) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADNeFSuKnqM

27. How Do Tides Work on Flat Earth? (3:38:26) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylap1RRXoto

28. How Do Volcanoes and Earthquakes Work on Flat Earth? (3:54:08) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mw5Uq4M0yf0

29. How Can Ushuaia Get 17 Hours of Daylight on a Flat Earth? (4:01:17) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqr02ZmqRbQ

30. What is Above, Below, and Beyond the Flat Earth? (4:06:27) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qszn9d-NvYQ

31. How Did You Personally Learn About Flat Earth? (4:11:07) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXzNeCC9fTc

32. Why is Flat Earth Important? (4:21:29) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjV02VwfTwA





