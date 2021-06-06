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New Normal Police ARREST Father In Front Of 'Scared' Crying Child For Eating In Car
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281 views • June 06, 2021
Credit to Rebel News
A father and son were eating breakfast in their car in Melbourne when police swooped and tried arresting dad for being "too far from home". WATCH & SHARE what happened next.
Full report by Avi Yemini: https://rebelne.ws/3ijXuV6
A father and son were eating breakfast in their car in Melbourne when police swooped and tried arresting dad for being "too far from home". WATCH & SHARE what happened next.
Full report by Avi Yemini: https://rebelne.ws/3ijXuV6
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