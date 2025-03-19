Vaccines Safety & the Future of AI in Medicine with Karen Kingston

Are government agencies prioritizing your safety, or Big Pharma’s bottom line? Our guest today warns about artificial intelligence potentially bypassing traditional safety trials, leading to a future where AI designs and approves new genetic therapies without robust human oversight. Learn why a deeper look into the vaccine approval process, and the data behind it, could protect you and your family from unsafe, unnecessary medical interventions.

Join Dr. Hotze as he welcomes back biotech analyst and COVID-19 whistleblower Karen Kingston. Karen is on a mission to inform the public about the dangers of the rapidly growing synthetic biology industry. She spent decades working with major pharmaceutical companies, gaining firsthand knowledge of how they develop and patent new drugs and vaccines. They discuss the origins and implications of vaccines, the drug approval process, conflicts of interest, and the potential risks of artificial intelligence in the development of genetic materials and vaccines, and why oversight committees often rubber-stamp approvals that don’t always prioritize our health.

