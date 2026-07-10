Date: July 10, 2026. Lesson 135-2026. Title: Borrowed Faith: When Someone Else Carries You to Jesus

In today's Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart examines Proverbs 25:21–22, one of the most influential passages in the Book of Proverbs and the foundation for Jesus' command to love your enemies and Paul's teaching in Romans 12. Rather than responding to hostility with retaliation, believers are called to meet their enemies' needs with acts of kindness, trusting God with the outcome. This lesson explores the meaning of "heaping coals of fire," the promise of the Lord's reward, and why overcoming evil with good is one of the greatest demonstrations of Christlike character.

Lesson 134-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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