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ON USING YOUR HIGHER SELF AND YOUR EGO HARMONIOUSLY – Ms Jo
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232 views • December 07, 2021
My friend and spiritual adviser, Ms Jo’s, take on getting the best from your ego and your higher self energies.
Harmony, balance and wisdom are required.
Use all of the great tools in your personal spiritual tool kit.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Ms Jo good karma and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
Harmony, balance and wisdom are required.
Use all of the great tools in your personal spiritual tool kit.
If this video resonates with you, you can find more Ms Jo good karma and positive vibs on her facebook page. …. Mystic Mountain Tarot (https://www.facebook.com/mysticmountaintarot)
Peace, love and prosperity people,
~ DC v20.21
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