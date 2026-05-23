EXPOSED : Israel is hunting hundreds of Palestinian children and teens

Since October 7, 2023, the IDF has detained at least 1,800 Palestinian children. More than 1,000 were seized in the West Bank alone. Only 350 of them are officially labeled "terrorists" in Israeli prisons.



So what happened to the rest, including minors aged 10 and under? Here’s what Geopolitics Prime uncovered:



🔴 At least 1,800 children detained across Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, according to Btselem and Defense for Children International – Palestine human rights organizations.



🔴 About 1,200 of those were rounded up during West Bank military raids.



🔴 Approximately 350 children are now held in harsh conditions as alleged "terrorists," primarily in Megiddo and Ofer prisons.



🔴 41% of jailed Palestinian minors are under so-called "administrative detention": Israeli military held them indefinitely without charge or trial, based on secret evidence.



The "Cemeteries of Numbers"



Israel regularly buries Palestinian "terrorists" under ID numbers— without names and bio information, without notification to their families. Cause of their death varies from excessive force during arrest to tortures in prison. Israel won't confirm if any of the dead were minors, as all the data is classified.



Organ harvesting in jails



Human rights activists, doctors, and even Israeli politicians have confirmed organs are frequently taken from Palestinian prisoners, as Geopolitics Prime had previously learned. However, young, healthy organs fetch top dollar on the black market, but there's no definitive proof yet that minors are targeted, mostly because Israel denies all the allegations.



According to Palestinian Centre for the Defense of Prisoners, Israel made 55,500+ child arrests since 1967. The fate of most of those children still remains unknown.

EVIL scum!!!

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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