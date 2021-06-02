© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who's to Blame For The Mess We're In?
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 02, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 4
Last week we talked about the mess the world is in and the reasons for the mess, according to the Scriptures, and according to the atheistic, materialistic, evolutionist, naturalistic, and mystical worldviews. Actually, we stopped short of the mystical view. That view, as we’re seeing, is quickly becoming—and will be—the major belief of the end times. Why will mysticism prevail? Well, the other views of the world have serious problems. For example, the materialist/scientific philosophy doesn’t square with reality. It rejects the nonphysical. Only matter exists, or so we’re told.
So the materialist/scientific philosophy doesn’t make sense, and it’s been losing ground in the science community for quite a while. Then there’s naturalism, which is directly related to evolution. They, too, are belief systems that are seriously flawed. Nevertheless, the world still has a number of responses related to our condition, everything from “it has no idea,” to mutations, to a blatant denial of our condition, to “it’s all mankind’s fault,” for example, global warming, overpopulation, abusing nature, and so forth. Although the world keeps working at figuring out what caused the problems, it’s forced to add a mystical worldview. Now, that view supposes that everyone, everything, is God—or a part of God. And the mess developed when humanity forgot its godhood, which, I mentioned, we’re going to be discussing throughout this series.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 4
Last week we talked about the mess the world is in and the reasons for the mess, according to the Scriptures, and according to the atheistic, materialistic, evolutionist, naturalistic, and mystical worldviews. Actually, we stopped short of the mystical view. That view, as we’re seeing, is quickly becoming—and will be—the major belief of the end times. Why will mysticism prevail? Well, the other views of the world have serious problems. For example, the materialist/scientific philosophy doesn’t square with reality. It rejects the nonphysical. Only matter exists, or so we’re told.
So the materialist/scientific philosophy doesn’t make sense, and it’s been losing ground in the science community for quite a while. Then there’s naturalism, which is directly related to evolution. They, too, are belief systems that are seriously flawed. Nevertheless, the world still has a number of responses related to our condition, everything from “it has no idea,” to mutations, to a blatant denial of our condition, to “it’s all mankind’s fault,” for example, global warming, overpopulation, abusing nature, and so forth. Although the world keeps working at figuring out what caused the problems, it’s forced to add a mystical worldview. Now, that view supposes that everyone, everything, is God—or a part of God. And the mess developed when humanity forgot its godhood, which, I mentioned, we’re going to be discussing throughout this series.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.