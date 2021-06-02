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Who's to Blame For The Mess We're In?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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30 views • June 02, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
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Apostasy Update # 4
Last week we talked about the mess the world is in and the reasons for the mess, according to the Scriptures, and according to the atheistic, materialistic, evolutionist, naturalistic, and mystical worldviews. Actually, we stopped short of the mystical view. That view, as we’re seeing, is quickly becoming—and will be—the major belief of the end times. Why will mysticism prevail? Well, the other views of the world have serious problems. For example, the materialist/scientific philosophy doesn’t square with reality. It rejects the nonphysical. Only matter exists, or so we’re told.

So the materialist/scientific philosophy doesn’t make sense, and it’s been losing ground in the science community for quite a while. Then there’s naturalism, which is directly related to evolution. They, too, are belief systems that are seriously flawed. Nevertheless, the world still has a number of responses related to our condition, everything from “it has no idea,” to mutations, to a blatant denial of our condition, to “it’s all mankind’s fault,” for example, global warming, overpopulation, abusing nature, and so forth. Although the world keeps working at figuring out what caused the problems, it’s forced to add a mystical worldview. Now, that view supposes that everyone, everything, is God—or a part of God. And the mess developed when humanity forgot its godhood, which, I mentioned, we’re going to be discussing throughout this series.

GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811

AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679

CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799


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