Fortunate One
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
38 views • 1 day ago
Upbeat roots rock with a punchy, rockabilly rhythm—snappy snare, walking upright bass, relentless hi-hat, Bright major-key guitar riffs with clean tremolo tones evoke 1950s energy; raw, economical production with jangly lead fills, slapback echo, crisp harmonies, a short twangy solo, and simple chord changes


Some folks are born made to wave the flag Hoo, they're red, white and blue And when the band plays "Hail to the chief" Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no senator's son, son It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no furtunate one, no Some folks are born silver spoon in hand Lord, don't they help themselves, Lord? But when the taxman come to the door Lord, the house lookin' like a rummage sale, yeah It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no millionaire's son, no, no It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no fortunate one, no Yeah-yeah, some folks inherit star-spangled eyes Hoo, they send you down to war, Lord And when you ask 'em, "How much should we give?" Hoo, they only answer, "More, more, more, more" It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no military son, son, Lord It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no fortunate one, one It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no fortunate one, no, no, no It ain't me, it ain't me I ain't no fortunate son, no, no, no It ain't me, it ain't me...

upbeat roots rock with a punchyrockabilly rhythmsnappy snarewalking upright bass
