CHP Talks: David Darwin—What Is a Fair Tax?

April 13, 2023: My special guest this week is David Darwin, National Secretary of CHP Canada and Chair of CHP’s Economics and Finance Department, one of our policy committees. David and I discuss a platform plank that would completely eliminate the national income tax and replace it with a much fairer and less intrusive national sales tax. That way, the working taxpayer would not have his or her paycheque drained by the CRA but could decide how much to save, invest or use on consumables. It would eliminate the “bracket” disincentives to working harder and saving more.
