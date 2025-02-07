Coming Soon The Man In The Mirror w/ CPT KC

Coming soon





A show that will piss everyone off or at the very least just be ignored.





We’re gonna make such an absence of any splash not even the hint of a shadow of a ripple will appear on the radar of any sane individual





A show where the host CPT kTc is absolutely out of his cotton picking mind.





You haven’t met a cat that is this far far gone, locco, bonkers, furra de testa,





So drop in, turn out & tune on you could learn a lot from a dummy.





Here is a taste of what’s to come. Enjoy