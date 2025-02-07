Coming Soon The Man In The Mirror w/ CPT KC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coming soon
A show that will piss everyone off or at the very least just be ignored.
We’re gonna make such an absence of any splash not even the hint of a shadow of a ripple will appear on the radar of any sane individual
A show where the host CPT kTc is absolutely out of his cotton picking mind.
You haven’t met a cat that is this far far gone, locco, bonkers, furra de testa,
So drop in, turn out & tune on you could learn a lot from a dummy.
Here is a taste of what’s to come. Enjoy