Genocide as Colonial Erasure (w/ Francesca Albanese) | The Chris Hedges Report (mirrored)

29 Oct 2024
Chris Hedges and the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, discuss her new report for the UN which details the context behind October 7, the increasing hostility in the West Bank and the urgent need for the international community to halt Israel's genocide.
