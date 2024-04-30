Create New Account
Cancer is a fungus overgrowth, called Candida overgrowth.
Compassion With Kim
Published Yesterday

Home test for Candida overgrowth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb362iofKek&t=15s

Confusion, Cholesterol and Breast Cancer https://compassionwithkim.com/?p=597

Breast Check Kit https://plexusworldwide.com/product/plexus-breast-chek-kit?sponsor=kimseymour

This video was previously recorded on YouTube Oct 17, 2019.

Keywords
cancerfunguscandida overgrowthcompassion with kim

