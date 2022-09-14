Create New Account
Dr. Roy Martina M.D.(Hollistic) - Deep Into The Rabbit Hole
gocephas
Published 2 months ago
If you believe for one moment it's over, I would say 80% of the population has no clue who they are. They are totally lost reason why they can be controlled. Dr. talks about frequencies and how they effect us. Start focusing on the light. You have a choice. You have to commit to 100 days of practice to build new habits. Not based on Christianity. Mirror

choicepopulationhollistichabits

