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💥 AGENDA 21: The Plan 😡 Your Life 🙁 David Icke
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146 views • April 21, 2021
David Icke unravels the EVIL plan called AGENDA 21, created by the Elite, and reveals how it affects YOU...🔶 Other names for this plan are: AGENDA 30, THE NEW WORLD ORDER, THE GREAT RESET, THE GREEN NEW DEAL.
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