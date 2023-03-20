BIG NEWS from Ron DeSantis in Florida!

Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for legislation to ban CBDCs in the state of Florida, which would bring about the centralization of power to the federal government and restrict economic freedom.

Watch the Full Video from Ron DeSantis' Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/v2dz4iw-no-cbdc-in-florida.html

