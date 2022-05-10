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American rapper Cardi B Admits Her Music Activates Satanic Demons! [09.05.2022]
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107 views • May 10, 2022
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
www.outofshadows.org
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wkSZqXE1py9l/
Out of Shadows (2020) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cardi_B
https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/
https://twitter.com/iamcardib?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there. If you like the documentary, please share this video.
Important Message From Out of Shadows Team
Since the making of Out of Shadows, we have been working to continue spreading the truth despite the countless efforts by the mainstream media to spread misinformation.
Last week, we put out a video concerning Covid-19 that got removed from youtube and all social media.
The Out of Shadows Documentary and the channel has also now been removed from youtube. In a flash, we lost millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers. Currently, this website is the only way we have of getting this information out.
These videos are downloadable for free on desktop (preferred) and sharable on mobile.Please download them and get ready to share them on whatever platforms you use at:
5PM CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
Text and email this to as many people you can before then. This is the only way to fight against the MSM. Twitter is censoring the people with large amounts of followers and we need your help spreading it.
Please do not post a caption when posting these videos. These platforms censor keywords such as "Covid-19, Budesonide, Out of Shadows, etc.) even if you have 2 followers. After Wednesday, please share this website with anyone and everyone via text and email. They own their platforms, not the internet...
--
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
www.outofshadows.org
10,093 views Premiered 14 hours ago
Little Light Studios
128K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V2zIMfKtGAc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
www.outofshadows.org
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wkSZqXE1py9l/
Out of Shadows (2020) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cardi_B
https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/
https://twitter.com/iamcardib?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there. If you like the documentary, please share this video.
Important Message From Out of Shadows Team
Since the making of Out of Shadows, we have been working to continue spreading the truth despite the countless efforts by the mainstream media to spread misinformation.
Last week, we put out a video concerning Covid-19 that got removed from youtube and all social media.
The Out of Shadows Documentary and the channel has also now been removed from youtube. In a flash, we lost millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers. Currently, this website is the only way we have of getting this information out.
These videos are downloadable for free on desktop (preferred) and sharable on mobile.Please download them and get ready to share them on whatever platforms you use at:
5PM CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
Text and email this to as many people you can before then. This is the only way to fight against the MSM. Twitter is censoring the people with large amounts of followers and we need your help spreading it.
Please do not post a caption when posting these videos. These platforms censor keywords such as "Covid-19, Budesonide, Out of Shadows, etc.) even if you have 2 followers. After Wednesday, please share this website with anyone and everyone via text and email. They own their platforms, not the internet...
--
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
www.outofshadows.org
10,093 views Premiered 14 hours ago
Little Light Studios
128K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V2zIMfKtGAc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
Keywords
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