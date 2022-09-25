Dr. Naomi Wolf: Women Are Hurt by COVID Vaccines More Severely and More Frequently Than Men

https://gnews.org/post/p1p84b3fb
09/20/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: We also are independently finding that women are hurt by COVID vaccines more seriously, more severely, and more frequently than men are
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.