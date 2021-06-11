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Kamala Harris, Child Trafficking, Q and Flynn
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663 views • June 11, 2021
Her Guatemala trip was an exercise in hypocrisy. Q quotes Gen Flynn saying Digital soldiers should fight back with facts and sound analysis. This report does that by exposing the real reason nothing is done to stop child traffickers.
This is the one link mentioned in the video:- https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
This is the one link mentioned in the video:- https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
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