When anti-cultists achieve their intermediate goals, the consequences are horrifying. In China, they managed to convince the government to target and destroy a group they disliked, labeling them as “enemies of society.” In this chapter, you will learn how millions of followers of Falun Dafa—a peaceful spiritual movement—became victims of one of the most brutal persecution campaigns in modern history.

Why did China, a country striving for global leadership, launch a massive campaign to destroy its own citizens, the followers of Falun Dafa? How do ordinary people become victims of severe repression, facing arrests, torture, and even forced organ harvesting? You will find out what is really happening in China’s forced labor camps and how anti-cult organizations play a key role in this tragedy.

• Over 100,000 people have been arrested.

• More than 3,500 deaths have been documented as a result of the repression, but the real numbers could be much higher.

• Eyewitness accounts of mass organ harvesting: how is this even possible in the 21st century?

What role have anti-cult organizations in Russia and Europe played in this? Why do their representatives actively support Chinese repression, and what unites them? Through a clear example, you will see that the fight against so-called “cults” is not just rhetoric but a real war against freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and democracy worldwide—a war that could affect each and every one of us.

This episode will not only present you with terrifying facts and figures but also make you think: how close are we to a similar scenario in our own countries? How would you react if tomorrow, under the guise of “fighting cults,” the persecution of your neighbors, friends, or even yourself begins?

By watching this chapter, you’ll understand just how far terror can go if it’s not stopped.

Discover the investigation findings on the official website: https://actfiles.org/.