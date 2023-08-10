⚠️ South Africa & White Genocide - Persecution & Slaughter of Christians | Black “On White” Crime | Beef Making People Sick?! - This is bad!!! (Podcast #4 )

🚩 South Africa ~ White Genocide & the Persecution of Christians, Black “On White” Crime, People Getting Sick | “Alpha - Gal” Protein & Beef - Making Many Sick!!

(Podcast #4)

🚩 This information is critical.

And not for the faint of heart.

⚠️ (Caution - Harsh Language)

Join & Share Critical Information:



On my Telegram Channel too



~ Political Crime ⚖️ [Exposed]

https://t.me/political_crime_exposed





Please: Like, Share & Subscribe

🙏 Tips always welcome







And one last thing: Always check out Mike Adams Content. The Owner/Creator of Brighteon, and releases many awesome projects!!





Shout out to Mike:

Thanks for all you’ve done…









































