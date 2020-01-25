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1/24/20 #CAPSPlannedPandemic: P4 Lab China, Guliani, Trial Day 4 #March4Life
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147 views • January 25, 2020
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1/24: Today, President Trump is the 1st POTUS to speak at the 47th March 4 Life in DC, meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak is used t activate a global experiment in global pandemic control with tech at the forefront, trying to shut down major health news websites...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Event 201 pandemic simulation by Gates/World Economic Forum:
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.or...
Jennifer, Veterans for Truth (Please sub!) excellent video footage of Pandemic in Wuhan, China:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMBT0...
http://www.edelmancorp.net/
China's P4 Lab opens 1/2018:
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018...
Lab completed in 2015 but not opened:
http://en.hubei.gov.cn/news/newslist/...
http://xf.timebomb2000.com/xf/index.p...
https://patents.justia.com/assignee/t...
Like Plum Island, Pirbright labs also unsecure:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/69...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-2...
The Patriot Hour (Please sub!) posts Guliani's 1st Podcast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uMxa...
Guliani starts around minute 19...
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/...
https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2020...
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
82.8K subscribers
1/24: Today, President Trump is the 1st POTUS to speak at the 47th March 4 Life in DC, meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak is used t activate a global experiment in global pandemic control with tech at the forefront, trying to shut down major health news websites...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Event 201 pandemic simulation by Gates/World Economic Forum:
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.or...
Jennifer, Veterans for Truth (Please sub!) excellent video footage of Pandemic in Wuhan, China:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMBT0...
http://www.edelmancorp.net/
China's P4 Lab opens 1/2018:
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018...
Lab completed in 2015 but not opened:
http://en.hubei.gov.cn/news/newslist/...
http://xf.timebomb2000.com/xf/index.p...
https://patents.justia.com/assignee/t...
Like Plum Island, Pirbright labs also unsecure:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/69...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-2...
The Patriot Hour (Please sub!) posts Guliani's 1st Podcast:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uMxa...
Guliani starts around minute 19...
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/...
https://www.redstate.com/streiff/2020...
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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