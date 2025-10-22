Fiery clashes in Berlin between police & squatters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fiery clashes in Berlin between police and squatters
The squatters had reportedly occupied a building since 2021 but are now gone
Footage — IrisFlowerI on X
Adding more from Germany:
Stop asking questions! — German minister accuses AfD of espionage for using basic parliamentary tools
Thuringia's Interior Minister claims the AfD — Germany's most popular party — is abusing its right to ask questions in the state parliament
Inquiry is now a threat to democracy
Adding:
Starting Nov 1st, all imported (Big Rig) trucks to the US face 25% tariffs, buses 10% — GHY
Made-in-USA parts get tax offsets — Japan & EU get softer 15% tariff on engines