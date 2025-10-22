BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fiery clashes in Berlin between police & squatters
130 views • 2 days ago

Fiery clashes in Berlin between police and squatters

The squatters had reportedly occupied a building since 2021 but are now gone

 Footage — IrisFlowerI on X

Adding more from Germany:

Stop asking questions! — German minister accuses AfD of espionage for using basic parliamentary tools

Thuringia's Interior Minister claims the AfD — Germany's most popular party — is abusing its right to ask questions in the state parliament

Inquiry is now a threat to democracy

Adding: 

Starting Nov 1st, all imported (Big Rig) trucks to the US face 25% tariffs, buses 10% — GHY

Made-in-USA parts get tax offsets — Japan & EU get softer 15% tariff on engines

politicseventscurrent
