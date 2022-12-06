Vax Deaths Are Only Just Beginning - Dr. Peter McCullough

The injury and death from the Covid-19 Vax are just the beginning and about to get tragically worse says world renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.
Dr. Peter McCullough is a practicing internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist managing the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. He has dozens of peer-reviewed publications on the infection, multiple US and State Senate testimonies, and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill, America Out Loud, NewsMax, and on FOX NEWS Channel.
See more about Dr. McCullough's work at petermcculloughmd.com
Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!
Join us on Liberty Monks Live on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 9pm EST.
Follow us on our Facebook page
Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr
See Select Videos on:
YouTube
Rumble
Brighteon
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.