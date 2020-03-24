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Bizarre Red Orbs appear in Washington days after Texas sighting!!
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111 views • March 24, 2020
Bizarre red orbs appear in Washington days after Texas sighting in strange video
The colour-changing orbs, which were seen forming in a triangular pattern and shifting to a linear shape, appeared three days after a similar sighting in Texas.
The colour-changing orbs, which were seen forming in a triangular pattern and shifting to a linear shape, appeared three days after a similar sighting in Texas.
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