♪ Hail dude (War happened)

Begin with atmospheric organ swells and softly chorused, fuzzed guitars in D minor, Fingerpicked lines drift under whispered vocals, driven by steady drums, Rhythmic stabs shape the Vietnamese lyrics, Verses evolve with thick ProCo Rat-distorted riffs, swelling Hammond chords, and assertive bass, Dramatic breakdowns add post-hardcore grit, expanding into explosive, layered choruses, Final minutes spiral into a psychedelic blur, drums thundering, organ wailing, and stadium-level vocal shouts capping this epic neo-psychedelia journey

Tempo: 85 BPM (Slow, heavy march) Key: D Minor Style: Anthemic 80s Rock / Neo-Psychedelia



[Intro] (The track opens with a swirling, flanged Hammond organ playing a Dm-Bb-F-A progression. A gritty, distorted rhythm guitar enters with a slow, palm-muted chug. The atmosphere is hazy—classic hippie psych-rock meets 80s metal.)



[Verse 1] (Male Lead: Husky, soulful, 80s hair-metal rasp) Hey... don’t make it bad Take your sad song and make it better The neon’s fading, the long hair’s flowing in the wind They’ll remember your name for centuries Your essence lives on in memories We won’t forget the legacy... Aaah, Hail dude... Hail dude.



[Verse 2] Don’t make me bad People wanna see you at the front of the stage Remember all your fights, the scars of the golden age From the smoke of the battle to the light of the show Now you’re a great hero!



[Refrain] (Music swells. The drums hit a massive, gated reverb "snare crack." A desperate, anthemic choir joins in) For the best man I’ve ever met! Always got your friends’ backs! Never regret—(Heavy guitar accent)—for the war! A gentleman to the end If only we’d met sooner We could’ve been best friends!



[Bridge] (The tempo slows. The guitar turns into a clean, psychedelic "watery" tone. A sitar-style synth plays in the background. The mood is tranquil and spiritual.) You inspired so many to be better Made everyone around you clear... ...And desperate. Just by being yourself... [Screamed] HAIL DUDE!



[Refrain - The Vietnamese Anthem] (The choir returns, but now it’s a massive, echoing crowd. The rhythm guitar is playing power chords in a driving 4/4 beat.) Người đàn ông tuyệt vời nhất tôi từng thấy (For the best man I've ever met) Luôn sát cánh bên những người anh em (Always got your friends' backs) Không bao giờ hối tiếc! (Never regret!) Một quý ông cho đến tận cùng... If only we’d met sooner We could’ve been best friends!



[Guitar Solo] (A soaring, melodic 80s solo with heavy delay and wah-pedal. It starts melodic and "tranquil," then descends into chaotic, post-hardcore shredding.)



[Outro] (The organ becomes the lead instrument again. The mood returns to neo-psychedelia tranquility.) Don’t make me sad Don’t make us bad Just let it be a good memory... (Fade out with the choir chanting softly) Vì anh là người tốt nhất... (Because you are the best...) For the best man... Always got your back... Hail... dude...

